50 UAVs attack 8 Russian oblasts overnight
Saturday, 20 April 2024, 07:24
Aircraft-type UAVs attacked eight Russian oblasts on the night of 19-20 April.
Source: Russian Defence MInistry
Details: Russian military sources claimed their air defence systems destroyed and intercepted fifty UAVs:
- 26 were downed over the territory of Belgorod Oblast,
- 10 over the territory of Bryansk Oblast,
- 8 over the territory of Kursk Oblast,
- 2 over Tula Oblast,
- 1 over each of the territories of Smolensk, Ryazan, Kaluga and Moscow oblasts.
