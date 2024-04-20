50 UAVs attack 8 Russian oblasts overnight

Aircraft-type UAVs attacked eight Russian oblasts on the night of 19-20 April.

Source: Russian Defence MInistry

Details: Russian military sources claimed their air defence systems destroyed and intercepted fifty UAVs:

26 were downed over the territory of Belgorod Oblast,

10 over the territory of Bryansk Oblast,

8 over the territory of Kursk Oblast,

2 over Tula Oblast,

1 over each of the territories of Smolensk, Ryazan, Kaluga and Moscow oblasts.

