50 UAVs attack 8 Russian oblasts overnight

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 20 April 2024, 07:24
50 UAVs attack 8 Russian oblasts overnight
Photo: Russian media

Aircraft-type UAVs attacked eight Russian oblasts on the night of 19-20 April.

Source: Russian Defence MInistry

Details: Russian military sources claimed their air defence systems destroyed and intercepted fifty UAVs: 

  • 26 were downed over the territory of Belgorod Oblast, 
  • 10 over the territory of Bryansk Oblast
  • 8 over the territory of Kursk Oblast, 
  • 2 over Tula Oblast,
  • 1 over each of the territories of Smolensk, Ryazan, Kaluga and Moscow oblasts.

