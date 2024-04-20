Lithuanian president commends Duda for influencing Trump's stance on Ukraine

Trump and Duda during the meeting on 17 April. Photo: Getty Images

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda believes that a meeting between Polish President Andrzej Duda and US presidential candidate Donald Trump has helped change Trump's attitude towards Ukraine.

Source: LRT, citing Nausėda in an interview with journalists in Vilnius, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I've been hearing lately about a different rhetoric from Trump himself and the US government’s readiness to take necessary and long-awaited decisions.

I think this visit [Duda's visit to New York – ed.] and the talks with Trump were positive, they yielded a positive result, and I'm very happy about this achievement by Mr Duda."

Details: Nausėda mentioned that he discussed Duda’s upcoming visit to New York and meeting with Trump with him at the recent Three Seas Initiative conference.

Background:

Duda and Trump had a private meeting in New York on Wednesday, 17 April.

Trump's campaign team said the former president had discussed the war in Ukraine and defence spending by NATO member states over dinner with Duda.

