Lithuanian president commends Duda for influencing Trump's stance on Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 20 April 2024, 16:33
Trump and Duda during the meeting on 17 April. Photo: Getty Images

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda believes that a meeting between Polish President Andrzej Duda and US presidential candidate Donald Trump has helped change Trump's attitude towards Ukraine.

Source: LRT, citing Nausėda in an interview with journalists in Vilnius, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I've been hearing lately about a different rhetoric from Trump himself and the US government’s readiness to take necessary and long-awaited decisions. 

I think this visit [Duda's visit to New York – ed.] and the talks with Trump were positive, they yielded a positive result, and I'm very happy about this achievement by Mr Duda."

Details: Nausėda mentioned that he discussed Duda’s upcoming visit to New York and meeting with Trump with him at the recent Three Seas Initiative conference.

Background

  • Duda and Trump had a private meeting in New York on Wednesday, 17 April. 
  • Trump's campaign team said the former president had discussed the war in Ukraine and defence spending by NATO member states over dinner with Duda.

Subjects: LithuaniaDudaTrumpaid for Ukraine
