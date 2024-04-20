Lithuanian president commends Duda for influencing Trump's stance on Ukraine
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda believes that a meeting between Polish President Andrzej Duda and US presidential candidate Donald Trump has helped change Trump's attitude towards Ukraine.
Source: LRT, citing Nausėda in an interview with journalists in Vilnius, as reported by European Pravda
Quote: "I've been hearing lately about a different rhetoric from Trump himself and the US government’s readiness to take necessary and long-awaited decisions.
I think this visit [Duda's visit to New York – ed.] and the talks with Trump were positive, they yielded a positive result, and I'm very happy about this achievement by Mr Duda."
Details: Nausėda mentioned that he discussed Duda’s upcoming visit to New York and meeting with Trump with him at the recent Three Seas Initiative conference.
Background:
- Duda and Trump had a private meeting in New York on Wednesday, 17 April.
- Trump's campaign team said the former president had discussed the war in Ukraine and defence spending by NATO member states over dinner with Duda.
