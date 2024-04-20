All Sections
German vice chancellor urges allies to supply more weapons to Ukraine after his visit to Kyiv

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 20 April 2024, 17:15
German vice chancellor urges allies to supply more weapons to Ukraine after his visit to Kyiv
German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck in Irpin on 18 March. Stock photo: Getty Images

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, who has recently visited Kyiv, urged partner countries to supply Ukraine with more weapons.

Source: German newspaper Tagesschau, citing Habeck, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The vice chancellor said Ukraine knows this is a challenging stage, "but it is a stage."

Habeck stressed that it is not easy for him to constantly speak about weapon systems, military equipment and the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine.

"At the beginning of my term, I would not have wanted and could not have imagined that I would be giving you an interview in which I would advocate for supplying more military equipment. But we need to realise once again why this war is being waged. Putin does not want to allow democracy in Ukraine and wants to destabilise it," Habeck stated.

The vice chancellor stressed that if Ukraine loses, the war will continue and "therefore, we once again call on everyone who wants to defend democracy to support Ukraine now".

Background: 

  • Earlier, Habeck noted that German companies are ready to immediately join the recovery of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which was severely damaged by Russian attacks.
  • On 13 April, Germany announced the urgent transfer of one Patriot air defence missile system to Ukraine.
  • In a letter to dozens of countries, Germany's foreign and defence ministers announced a global initiative to find additional air defence equipment for Ukraine.

