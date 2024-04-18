All Sections
We are ready to quickly help with the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure – German vice chancellor

Iryna KutielievaThursday, 18 April 2024, 17:18
We are ready to quickly help with the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure – German vice chancellor
Robert Habeck in Irpin, Ukraine, on 18 April 2024. Stock photo: Getty Images

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck stated that German companies are ready to promptly assist in the reconstruction of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which was destroyed in Russian attacks.

Source: Robert Habeck at a joint press conference in Kyiv with Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, writes DW, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Habeck stated that Ukrainian officials showed him the implications of Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, as well as the need for immediate action.

The vice chancellor emphasised the importance of building reserve infrastructure throughout the summer.

Quote: "German firms reacted immediately, saying, ‘Okay, we understand everything. Who should we speak to if we do (engage in reconstruction – ed.)? How secure will the funds be?...’ So we're trying to respond as rapidly as possible, and everything has to follow this logic. The energy infrastructure needs to be repaired rapidly, and we will do everything we can to help," Habeck stressed.

According to Habeck, it is important that spending on assistance to Ukraine, both military and for the restoration of energy infrastructure, is financed as a priority.

To attract German investors to the Ukrainian market there is a very effective tool – investment guarantees, Habeck added.

On Thursday 18 April, Robert Habeck, German Vice Chancellor and Minister of Economy, arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit.

On 13 April, Germany announced the urgent transfer of a Patriot air defence system to Ukraine.

In a letter to dozens of countries, the German ministers of defence and foreign affairs announced a global initiative to find additional air defence equipment for Ukraine.

