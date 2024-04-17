All Sections
Germany seeks more air defence for Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 17 April 2024, 17:04

The German government has launched an initiative to identify additional air defence systems that can be delivered to Ukraine.

Source: Tagesschau, cited by European Pravda 

Details: The project has been spearheaded by the German defence and foreign ministries.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Defence Minister Boris Pistorius have already reached out to EU and NATO members, as well as other countries, spokespersons for their respective ministries said.

The ministry representatives did not disclose any details, but noted that the Immediate Action on Air Defence plan seeks to provide Ukraine with even more air defence support as soon as possible.

A spokesperson said: "We need to once again seriously look into whether there are other systems that can be quickly sent to Ukraine."

Background: 

  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will visit Italy to take part in the Group of Seven ministerial meeting on 17-19 April, where he will discuss the provision of additional Patriot batteries and other air defence systems to Ukraine to protect against Russian terror.
  • On 12 April, Kuleba stated that "active negotiations" were underway with Ukraine’s allies to obtain two batteries for Patriot air defence systems and one for SAMP/T systems.
  • On 13 April, Germany announced the urgent transfer of one Patriot anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine.

Subjects: air defenceGermanyUkraine
