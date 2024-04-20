Zelenskyy thanks House of Representatives: Decision that keeps history on right track

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the US House of Representatives for approving the bill that provides almost US$61 billion in aid to Ukraine and its allies.

Source: Zelenskyy on X, European Pravda reports

Details: The Ukrainian leader thanked the House of Representatives, both parties, and Speaker Mike Johnson personally for "the decision that keeps history on the right track".

Advertisement:

He also expressed hope that the bill would be supported in the Senate and sent to President Joe Biden for signature.

Quote: "Democracy and freedom will always have global significance and will never fail as long as America helps [its allies] to protect it. The vital US aid bill passed today by the House will keep the war from expanding, save thousands and thousands of lives, and help both of our nations become stronger."

Я вдячний Палаті представників Конгресу США, обом партіям і особисто спікеру Майку Джонсону за рішення, яке зберігає правильний хід історії.



Демократія та свобода завжди матимуть значення у світі й ніколи не зазнають поразки, доки Америка допомагатиме їх захищати. Життєво… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 20, 2024

Background:

Earlier on Saturday, the US House of Representatives passed the bill on foreign aid for Ukraine. 311 members of the House of Representatives voted in favour of the bill, while 112 voted against it.

The bill will now be submitted to the Senate as an amendment to the Senate bill on foreign aid, HR.815, which was passed in February. This should simplify the procedure for approving the package in the Senate.

US President Joe Biden has promised to sign the approved aid bill.

House Speaker Mike Johnson introduced a package of bills that includes support for Ukraine on Wednesday, providing about US$61 billion in aid to Ukraine and its allies.

Support UP or become our patron!