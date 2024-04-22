All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


First batches of ammunition from Czech-led initiative will be in Ukraine in late May or early June – Borrell

Mariia YemetsMonday, 22 April 2024, 18:43
First batches of ammunition from Czech-led initiative will be in Ukraine in late May or early June – Borrell
Stock photo: Getty Images

The first batches of artillery shells procured under a Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine outside the EU could be delivered to Ukraine in late May or early June.

Source: Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, following a meeting with EU foreign and defence ministers, which Ukrainian ministers attended remotely

Details: Borrell noted that many countries have joined the Czech initiative and "the first deliveries will come at the end of May-start of June".

Advertisement:

"And many countries expressed readiness to participate in the German initiative [seeking out air defence systems – ed.] to concentrate, coordinate and push for the anti-aerial capacity," – Borrell added.

He noted that a number of countries were ready to make concrete contributions within both programmes.

"The two objectives – more air defence systems and more 155-mm calibre ammunition – remain the most important targets for us," Borrell stressed.

Background:

  • Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala reported in mid-April that Czechia had signed contracts on the supply of 180,000 artillery rounds for Ukraine and is currently working on contracts for 300,000 more.
  • He later stated that 1.5 million artillery projectiles could potentially be procured for Ukraine in this way within a year.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: weaponsEUaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
weapons
Germany disrupts supply of MRAP armoured vehicles to Ukraine – Bild
Swedish research shows military spending worldwide grew at record rates in 2023, reaching nearly US$2.5 trillion
Ukraine may receive weapons in less than a week after congressional approval – WP
RECENT NEWS
19:29
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect arrested
18:48
Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants security agreement with US to be the strongest
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
15:57
Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka
All News
Advertisement: