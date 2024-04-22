First batches of ammunition from Czech-led initiative will be in Ukraine in late May or early June – Borrell

The first batches of artillery shells procured under a Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine outside the EU could be delivered to Ukraine in late May or early June.

Source: Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, following a meeting with EU foreign and defence ministers, which Ukrainian ministers attended remotely

Details: Borrell noted that many countries have joined the Czech initiative and "the first deliveries will come at the end of May-start of June".



"And many countries expressed readiness to participate in the German initiative [seeking out air defence systems – ed.] to concentrate, coordinate and push for the anti-aerial capacity," – Borrell added.

He noted that a number of countries were ready to make concrete contributions within both programmes.

"The two objectives – more air defence systems and more 155-mm calibre ammunition – remain the most important targets for us," Borrell stressed.

Background:

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala reported in mid-April that Czechia had signed contracts on the supply of 180,000 artillery rounds for Ukraine and is currently working on contracts for 300,000 more.

He later stated that 1.5 million artillery projectiles could potentially be procured for Ukraine in this way within a year.

