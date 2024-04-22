First batches of ammunition from Czech-led initiative will be in Ukraine in late May or early June – Borrell
The first batches of artillery shells procured under a Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine outside the EU could be delivered to Ukraine in late May or early June.
Source: Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, following a meeting with EU foreign and defence ministers, which Ukrainian ministers attended remotely
Details: Borrell noted that many countries have joined the Czech initiative and "the first deliveries will come at the end of May-start of June".
"And many countries expressed readiness to participate in the German initiative [seeking out air defence systems – ed.] to concentrate, coordinate and push for the anti-aerial capacity," – Borrell added.
He noted that a number of countries were ready to make concrete contributions within both programmes.
"The two objectives – more air defence systems and more 155-mm calibre ammunition – remain the most important targets for us," Borrell stressed.
Background:
- Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala reported in mid-April that Czechia had signed contracts on the supply of 180,000 artillery rounds for Ukraine and is currently working on contracts for 300,000 more.
- He later stated that 1.5 million artillery projectiles could potentially be procured for Ukraine in this way within a year.
