Russians attack Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, injuring volunteer

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 22 April 2024, 21:48
Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. Photo: Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi Ukraine Telegram channel

On 22 April, the Russians attacked the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a volunteer.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The investigation data claims that at around 16:30 (Kyiv time) on 22 April, Russian servicemen once again attacked the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi.

A 37-year-old volunteer was injured."

Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document the war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian Armed Forces.

