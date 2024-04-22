Russians attack Kharkiv district, fire breaks out at poultry factory

Russian forces launched a missile attack on the Kharkiv district on the evening of 22 April, causing a fire to break out at a poultry farm.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The occupiers attacked the Kharkiv district at 22:37. The missile type is being established by law enforcement officers. There are reports of a fire at a poultry factory."

Details: There is no information on casualties. The inspection of the sites continues.

