Russian aircraft drops Kh-59 missile on Belgorod Oblast

A Kh-59 missile has been discovered near the village of Krasnoe in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

Source: Russian Telegram channel ASTRA

Details: Russian journalists have reported that the missile "abnormally" came down 92 km from the border with Ukraine. It was found on 19 April. The Russian military destroyed it on the spot.

Advertisement:

Early reports indicate that Russian media outlets counted at least 21 bombs that fell from Russian aircraft on Russian territory or the occupied territories in March and April.

The Russian authorities usually hide such cases, and when they fail to do so, they call the fall an "abnormal munitions drop".

Support UP or become our patron!