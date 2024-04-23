Russians continue attacks on six fronts, 86 combat clashes in one day − Ukrainian General Staff

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russians have launched six missile strikes and 77 airstrikes and fired about 100 times from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas over the past day, with 86 combat engagements taking place at the front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 23 April

Quote from the General Staff: "At night, Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine using 16 Shahed UAVs. The Ukrainian air defence forces downed 15 of these attack UAVs."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Zolochiv, Vovchansk, Prykolotne, Derhachi and Senkove (Kharkiv Oblast); Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); Siversk, Spirne, Ivanivske, New-York, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Oleksandropil, Semenivka, Illinka, Netailove, Karlivka, Vodiane, Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); Orikhiv and Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Novoberyslav, Beryslav and Chervonyi Maiak (Kherson Oblast).

The Russians used artillery to shell more than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv Oblasts.

On the Lyman front, Russians conducted 19 attacks near Serebrianka Forest and the settlements of Nadiia and Novoiehorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny and Torske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops repelled 16 attacks near Zolotarivka, Spirne, Vyimka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, Umanske, Keramik, Berdychi, Pervomaiske, Ocheretyne, Novokalynove, Yasnobrodivka and Netailove (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian troops are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Mykilske and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through the Ukrainian troops' defences more than 20 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders three times near Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, the Russians persisted in their intention to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro River. They launched seven unsuccessful attacks over the past day.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian aircraft struck two anti-aircraft missile systems and 16 clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment over the past day.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one command post, two air defence systems and one cluster of Russian military personnel.

Support UP or become our patron!