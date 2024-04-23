Ukrenergo uses emergency assistance almost around the clock for second day due to shortage in energy system

There has been a shortage in the energy system in the past 24 hours, causing the Ukrenergo dispatch centre to use emergency assistance for the second day.

Source: Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national power transmission system operator

Quote: "Today, Ukrenergo’s dispatch centre has been forced to use emergency assistance from the energy systems of European countries for the second day in a row for almost the entire day," Ukrenergo reported.

Details: Power supply restrictions will be applied to businesses and industries from 18:00 to 22:00. These measures will not affect critical infrastructure facilities and defence industry businesses.

Power consumption restrictions for industrial consumers continue around the clock in the Kryvyi Rih district.

Kharkiv Oblast residents also faced consumption restrictions throughout the day. As of this morning, approximately 209,000 residential consumers have been left without electricity.

