All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrenergo uses emergency assistance almost around the clock for second day due to shortage in energy system

Tuesday, 23 April 2024, 11:26
Ukrenergo uses emergency assistance almost around the clock for second day due to shortage in energy system
Stock photo: Getty Images

There has been a shortage in the energy system in the past 24 hours, causing the Ukrenergo dispatch centre to use emergency assistance for the second day.

Source: Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national power transmission system operator 

Quote: "Today, Ukrenergo’s dispatch centre has been forced to use emergency assistance from the energy systems of European countries for the second day in a row for almost the entire day," Ukrenergo reported. 

Advertisement:

Details: Power supply restrictions will be applied to businesses and industries from 18:00 to 22:00. These measures will not affect critical infrastructure facilities and defence industry businesses. 

Power consumption restrictions for industrial consumers continue around the clock in the Kryvyi Rih district. 

Kharkiv Oblast residents also faced consumption restrictions throughout the day. As of this morning, approximately 209,000 residential consumers have been left without electricity.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:29
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect arrested
18:48
Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants security agreement with US to be the strongest
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
15:57
Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka
All News
Advertisement: