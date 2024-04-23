All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians strike Dnipro district: four people in moderate condition

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 23 April 2024, 14:54
Russians strike Dnipro district: four people in moderate condition
Explosion. Stock photo

The Russians have struck the Dnipro district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Early reports say four people have been injured.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "Four people have reportedly been injured in the missile attack: three men aged 34, 48 and 70 and a woman aged 72. All people injured have been hospitalised and are in moderate condition.

Advertisement:

Two fires broke out."

Details: The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Dnipropetrovsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russians attack Nikopol district, injuring woman
Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing man
RECENT NEWS
19:29
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect arrested
18:48
Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants security agreement with US to be the strongest
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
15:57
Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka
All News
Advertisement: