Russians strike Dnipro district: four people in moderate condition
Tuesday, 23 April 2024, 14:54
The Russians have struck the Dnipro district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Early reports say four people have been injured.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook
Quote: "Four people have reportedly been injured in the missile attack: three men aged 34, 48 and 70 and a woman aged 72. All people injured have been hospitalised and are in moderate condition.
Advertisement:
Two fires broke out."
Details: The information is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!