Russians strike Dnipro district: four people in moderate condition

The Russians have struck the Dnipro district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Early reports say four people have been injured.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "Four people have reportedly been injured in the missile attack: three men aged 34, 48 and 70 and a woman aged 72. All people injured have been hospitalised and are in moderate condition.

Advertisement:

Two fires broke out."

Details: The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!