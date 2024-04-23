3 people wounded in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast – photo

Aftermath of the attack on the Shalyhyne hromada. Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor General's office

On 23 April, the Russian army used a Grad multiple-launch rocket system to strike a residential district in Bilopillia, Sumy Oblast, as well as the Shalyhyne hromada (an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories). As of now, there is information on three casualties of the attack.

Source: Yurii Zarko, Mayor of Myropillia, in a comment to Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster; Sumy Oblast Prosecutor General's Office on Facebook

Quote: "We know of six strikes in the city centre. They fired from Grad multiple-launch rocket systems. There's a man injured. He is approximately 40 years old. He is in the hospital in Bilopillia with moderate injuries caused by shrapnel. When there was an explosion, he attempted to hide, but the debris hurt his shoulders, back, hips, and legs."

Advertisement:

Details: Around 13:00, the Russians launched an artillery attack on the civilian infrastructure of the Shalyhyne hromada in Shostka district. The attack caused damage to two private residences. Two women, 72 and 45, were hurt.

Aftermath of the attack on the Shalyhyne hromada Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor General's Office

Aftermath of the attack on the Shalyhyne hromada Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor General's Office

Support UP or become our patron!