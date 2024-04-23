All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


3 people wounded in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast – photo

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 23 April 2024, 19:47
3 people wounded in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast – photo
Aftermath of the attack on the Shalyhyne hromada. Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor General's office

On 23 April, the Russian army used a Grad multiple-launch rocket system to strike a residential district in Bilopillia, Sumy Oblast, as well as the Shalyhyne hromada (an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories). As of now, there is information on three casualties of the attack. 

Source: Yurii Zarko, Mayor of Myropillia, in a comment to Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster; Sumy Oblast Prosecutor General's Office on Facebook

Quote: "We know of six strikes in the city centre. They fired from Grad multiple-launch rocket systems. There's a man injured. He is approximately 40 years old. He is in the hospital in Bilopillia with moderate injuries caused by shrapnel. When there was an explosion, he attempted to hide, but the debris hurt his shoulders, back, hips, and legs." 

Advertisement:

Details: Around 13:00, the Russians launched an artillery attack on the civilian infrastructure of the Shalyhyne hromada in Shostka district. The attack caused damage to two private residences. Two women, 72 and 45, were hurt.

 
Aftermath of the attack on the Shalyhyne hromada
Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor General's Office
 

Aftermath of the attack on the Shalyhyne hromada

Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor General's Office

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Sumy Oblastwarattack
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Global majority "must force Russia into peace", foundations will be laid in June

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
Sumy Oblast
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with mortars and FPV drones
Russian forces launch 38 air-dropped mines on community in Sumy Oblast, injure local resident in another
Russians attack infrastructure in Shostka, Sumy Oblast
RECENT NEWS
19:29
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect arrested
19:12
Zelenskyy: Global majority "must force Russia into peace", foundations will be laid in June
18:48
Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants security agreement with US to be the strongest
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
All News
Advertisement: