Deputy Defence Minister detained in Russia: suspected of bribery

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 23 April 2024, 22:05
Timur Ivanov, Russia's Deputy Defence Minister and Sergei Shoigu, Russia's Defence Minister. Photo: Screenshot

Timur Ivanov, Russia's Deputy Defence Minister, has been detained on suspicion of taking a bribe.

Source: Russia's Investigative Committee; TASS, Russian news outlet, with reference to law enforcement agencies; Meduza, Latvia-based Russian independent news outlet

Details: The Investigative Committee's report does not provide details of the case.

TASS quoted law enforcement agencies as saying that the investigation will demand Ivanov's arrest.

Russian leader’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reports that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin was informed of Ivanov's arrest, and that Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was warned in advance.

Timur Ivanov has been serving as Deputy Defence Minister of the Russian Federation since 2016. Previously, he was the head of the Oboronstroy Open Joint Stock Company, which is subordinate to Russia's Ministry of Defence.

After the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ivanov was responsible for the project to rebuild the occupied Mariupol, Russian media reported.

Previously: Ukrainska Pravda met Ivanov's wife Svetlana at the ski resort of Courchevel in the French Alps during Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Subjects: Russiacorruption
