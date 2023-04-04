All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Wife of Russia's Deputy Defence Minister spends time in Courchevel while her husband orders attacks on Ukrainian cities

Mykhailo Tkach, STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 4 April 2023, 09:50
Wife of Russia's Deputy Defence Minister spends time in Courchevel while her husband orders attacks on Ukrainian cities

Svetlana Ivanova, the wife of Timur Ivanov, Deputy Defence Minister of the Russian Federation, is having fun at the ski resort of Courchevel in the French Alps during Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: an investigation by UP journalist Mykhailo Tkach, "Their Courchevel 2: Ukrainska Pravda tracks down the Russian elite at the French ski resort"

Details: The senior Russian military officer's wife is seen having fun partying with Russian pop singer Valery Meladze and shopping in the resort's boutiques. She was spotted at the resort on 8 March 2023.

 
Svetlana Ivanova and Valery Meladze in Courchevel

Journalists from the Russian Anti-Corruption Foundation reportedly published a story about the contents of Svetlana Ivanova's email three months ago.

 
Timur Ivanov in Russian-occupied Mariupol

It turned out that she and her husband were spending millions of dollars on their lifestyle, owning palaces, luxury cars, jewellery and many other signifiers of corruption that would not be affordable on the official income of the Defence Ministry official in charge of finance and construction.

 
Timur Ivanov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu

When the full-scale invasion started a year ago, while Russia was bombing Ukraine, Svetlana was buying jewellery in Paris.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Last summer, Svetlana and Timur filed for a divorce that journalists say appears to be a sham. Shoigu's deputy was sanctioned by the EU in the autumn, but his ex-wife was not.

And that's how Svetlana can still travel and spend money in the world's top destinations while her husband continues to commit one war crime after another.

Quote: "How is this possible, and why is the wife of one of the leaders of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine still enjoying life in the civilised world?" the investigation asks.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian Volunteer Corps attacks Bryansk Oblast again

No more than 5 people know counteroffensive plan of Armed Forces of Ukraine – Ukraine's Defence Council Secretary

Ukraine's Defence Ministry explains what they meant by saying situation in Bakhmut was "under control"

Putin admits that Armed Forces of Ukraine cause losses of Russian army

Macron urges China to convince Russia to stop the war in Ukraine during state visit to Beijing

Three Russian MiG jets leave Belarus for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Russia has missile carriers return to bases due to storm in Black Sea
23:15
Estonian politician reports on his trip to Mariupol and states he has not seen "abducted children"
22:36
Zelenskyy held a meeting on the work of law enforcement officers after his visit to Poland
21:18
Explosions rocked in north of occupied Melitopol again
20:56
US, Germany and Hungary oppose "roadmap" of Ukraine's ascension to NATO – FT
20:48
Russian drone drops explosive in Kherson oblast, injuring civilians
20:21
Ukraine and Poland agreed to involve Polish businesses in Ukraine's reconstruction
19:53
Borrell will visit China on 13-15 April
19:48
"Just don't bury me yet, Katia": Stories of the wives of marines who defended Mariupol and are now prisoners of war
19:37
Russian Volunteer Corps attacks Bryansk Oblast again
All News
Advertisement: