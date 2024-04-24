Biden vows to sign Ukraine aid bill on Wednesday, mentions Putin and Hamas

US President Joe Biden has announced that he will sign the Ukraine aid bill as soon as it reaches his desk on Wednesday (24 April) so that arms and equipment can begin to flow to Ukraine this week. He said that "we support our friends who are defending themselves against terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like [Russian leader Vladimir] Putin".

Source: a statement from Biden on the White House website

Details: Biden stressed that the need is urgent: for Ukraine, facing relentless bombardment from Russia; for Israel, which has just faced unprecedented attacks from Iran; for refugees and those affected by conflicts and natural disasters around the world, including in Gaza, Sudan and Haiti; and for partners seeking security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

Quote: "I want to thank Leader Schumer, Leader McConnell, and all of the bipartisan lawmakers in the Senate who voted for this bill. This critical legislation will make our nation and world more secure as we support our friends who are defending themselves against terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like Putin."

