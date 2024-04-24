All Sections
Scholz refuses to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles despite US offer of ATACMS

Andrii SynyavskyiWednesday, 24 April 2024, 17:12
Scholz refuses to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles despite US offer of ATACMS
Olaf Scholz. Stock photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz intends to stick to his refusal to supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles despite the US Congress’ readiness to provide American long-range ATACMS missiles.

Source: European Pravda with reference to DPA

Details: Asked about the supply of Taurus missiles during a press conference with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Scholz stated that "my decision will not change".

Scholz once again stressed that Berlin and London are the most important suppliers of weapons for Kyiv and referred to the significant support Germany has given Ukraine in the form of artillery and air defence.

"My decision is very clear with respect to one particular armament system. But my decision is also clear in that we will still provide the strongest support for Ukraine in Europe, and Germany, along with the UK, will continue to be the two countries that do the most," Scholz stated.

The German chancellor has previously followed the US’s example in terms of supplying modern high-quality weapons systems for Kyiv. That was the case when it came to supplying long-range artillery, and also Leopard 2 tanks, which were only sent to Ukraine after Washington agreed to provide Abrams tanks.

On 24 April Scholz met with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is visiting Germany for the first time as prime minister.

Scholz added that Berlin and London have been cooperating more closely due to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Background:

  • The supply of ATACMS long-range missiles to Ukraine by the US presidential administration was stipulated in the new legislation on supplementary funding for Kyiv adopted on 20 April by the House of Representatives and on 23 April by the US Senate.
  • American media outlets have reported that after the new legislation comes into force, the White House will prepare a US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine, which could include the delivery of long-range ATACMS missiles for the first time.

Subjects: Scholz aid for Ukraine
Scholz
