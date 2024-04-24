German opposition urges UK PM Sunak to pressure Chancellor Scholz on Taurus for Ukraine

Ahead of today's meeting between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Berlin, the German CDU/CSU (Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union) Parliamentary Group has urged the UK prime minister to pressure his German counterpart to supply Ukraine with cruise missiles.

Source: German TV channel n-tv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The German opposition believes that German authorities should be put under appropriate pressure in the wake of the US approval of a bill to assist Ukraine, which contains a call to provide longer-range weapons.

"The US package explicitly calls on US President Joe Biden to provide long-range ATACMS," said CDU defence expert Roderich Kiesewetter.

"That is why Sunak must also increase pressure on Scholz so that he finally hands over Taurus," he said.

The politician noted that the issue of materiel is critical for Ukraine in 2024.

Background:

This will be Sunak's first visit to Germany.

The German government has stated that the new Patriot air defence system will be delivered to Ukraine as soon as possible.

Before that, the German government launched an initiative to find additional air defence equipment that could be sent to Ukraine.

