Zelenskyy says Russia wants to disrupt Peace Summit in Switzerland and has detailed plan

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukrainian intelligence has information about Russia wanting to disrupt the upcoming Peace Summit, which is to be held in Switzerland on 15-16 June.

Source: Zelenskyy during a meeting with representatives of partner states and international organisations working in Ukraine

Quote: "We have accurate information from intelligence, and it is exact data, that Russia not only wants to disrupt the Peace Summit but also has a specific plan to do so: how to reduce the participation of countries and how to act so that there is no peace for even longer. And together we must counteract this, and we must work in unity for a just peace."

Details: Zelenskyy said that Ukraine and its partners are equally interested in forcing Russia to peace and respect for international law: "The world majority is capable of ensuring this. The Global Peace Summit in Switzerland gives all of us a real chance for a just peace and the restoration of the effectiveness of international law."

