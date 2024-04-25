Russians bombard four districts of Sumy Oblast

Over the past 24 hours, the Russians fired at Sumy Oblast six times, including a drone attack and an airstrike on Stepanivka hromada (an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.).

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 23 explosions were recorded. The hromadas of Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda and Stepanivka were bombarded."

Advertisement:

Details: Seredyna-Buda hromada was attacked with Russian FPV kamikaze drones and came under artillery fire, with a total of nine explosions.

The Russians fired at Krasnopillia hromada with artillery, and there were 12 explosions.

A Russian UAV dropped an explosive on Yunakivka hromada; an explosion occurred there.

The Russians carried out an airstrike on Stepanivka hromada, with one explosion reported there.

Support UP or become our patron!