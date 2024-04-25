All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia producing weapons in excess of its war needs – German Defence Minister

Iryna Balachuk, Ivanna KostinaThursday, 25 April 2024, 08:38
Russia producing weapons in excess of its war needs – German Defence Minister
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius. Stock photo: Getty Images

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has stated that the Russian defence industry is already working to replenish its stockpiles.

Source: European Pravda, citing n-tv

Pistorius said that Russia is already producing weapons and ammunition beyond its need for conducting an aggressive war against Ukraine. 

Advertisement:

He noted that with increased spending on armaments and the streamlining of the military economy, "a significant portion or part of what is produced no longer goes to the front line, but ends up in warehouses".

At the same time, he warns against further military ambitions of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. 

"Now you can be naive and say he's doing it just out of caution. As a sceptical person, I would say in this case that he's doing it because he has plans or could have them," said Pistorius.

Background:

  • Lieutenant General Carsten Breuer, German Armed Forces Inspector General, predicts that Russia may be ready to attack NATO countries in five to eight years, once it has replenished its forces weakened by the war in Ukraine.
  • Over the past few weeks, a number of NATO member states in Europe have been warning about the risk of military aggression from Russia in the near future.
  • For example, Boris Pistorius also spoke in January about the need for the Alliance to prepare for a Russian attack on a NATO country within 5 – 8 years.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: GermanyRussiaweapons
Advertisement:

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

Russians may transfer their airborne divisions to east – ISW

All News
Germany
German Ambassador to Ukraine attends deminer training in Mykolaiv – photo
Germany pressures US to provide Ukraine with another Patriot system – Bloomberg
Germany disrupts supply of MRAP armoured vehicles to Ukraine – Bild
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: