Russia producing weapons in excess of its war needs – German Defence Minister

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has stated that the Russian defence industry is already working to replenish its stockpiles.

Source: European Pravda, citing n-tv

Pistorius said that Russia is already producing weapons and ammunition beyond its need for conducting an aggressive war against Ukraine.

He noted that with increased spending on armaments and the streamlining of the military economy, "a significant portion or part of what is produced no longer goes to the front line, but ends up in warehouses".

At the same time, he warns against further military ambitions of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"Now you can be naive and say he's doing it just out of caution. As a sceptical person, I would say in this case that he's doing it because he has plans or could have them," said Pistorius.

Background:

Lieutenant General Carsten Breuer, German Armed Forces Inspector General, predicts that Russia may be ready to attack NATO countries in five to eight years, once it has replenished its forces weakened by the war in Ukraine.

Over the past few weeks, a number of NATO member states in Europe have been warning about the risk of military aggression from Russia in the near future.

For example, Boris Pistorius also spoke in January about the need for the Alliance to prepare for a Russian attack on a NATO country within 5 – 8 years.

