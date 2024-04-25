Pope urges warring countries to come to negotiation table

Pope Francis has called for world peace amid the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza, adding that "a negotiated peace is better than a war without end".

Source: Pope in an interview with CBS News; European Pravda

Quote: "Please. Countries at war, all of them, stop the war. Look to negotiate. Look for peace."

Details: The Pope often mentions the war between Israel and Hamas in his addresses. He made a firm appeal for a ceasefire in Gaza and a prisoners-of-war swap between Russia and Ukraine during his Easter Sunday Mass in early April.

He said on Wednesday that he called parishioners in Gaza every day "to hear what they are experiencing".

"They tell me what's going on. It's very hard. Very, very hard. And food goes in, but they have to fight for it," Francis said.

Asked if he could help in peace negotiations, he replied: "I can pray," and added: "I do. I pray a lot."

Background:

Earlier, a huge outcry and criticism was caused by the Pope's remarks that Ukraine should have the "courage of the white flag" and be ready to negotiate. In a subsequent comment, a Vatican representative noted that the pontiff's words were not a call for Ukraine's capitulation.

Subsequently, the Vatican, commenting on the Pope's words, acknowledged that the Kremlin should take the first steps to negotiate peace.

