Zelenskyy meets with UK Chancellor of Exchequer in Kyiv to discuss sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Jeremy Hunt, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer. Photo: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Thursday, 25 April that he had met with Jeremy Hunt, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, in Kyiv and called for stricter sanctions against Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ukrainian president expressed his gratitude to Hunt for the largest defence aid package from the UK, worth about £500,000.

Advertisement:

"We paid special attention to the sanction policy. It is important to extend restrictive measures against Russia and make the circumvention of sanctions impossible," Zelenskyy tweeted.

"I thank the people, the Government, the Prime Minister, and the Parliament of the United Kingdom for their support of Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion. We highly value our countries’ partnership," he added.

Hunt will also meet with Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and other ministers later on Thursday.

Background:

On Tuesday, during a visit to Warsaw, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a record-breaking package of military aid for Ukraine from the United Kingdom.

The package includes over 1,600 combat and air defence missiles, Husky armoured vehicles, armoured personnel carriers, and dozens of off-road vehicles.

After London made an announcement of a new aid package for Ukraine beforehand, Rishi Sunak and Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation.

Support UP or become our patron!