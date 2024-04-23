Zelenskyy and UK PM Sunak discuss largest ever military aid package from UK

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Rishi Sunak in Kyiv on 12 January 2024. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a phone conversation with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sunak informed Zelenskyy about the allocation of the largest defenсe support package totaling £500 million (about US$618 million).

Zelenskyy noted that everything included in the list "is needed on the battlefield".

Quote: "I am grateful to the UK and personally to Prime Minister Sunak for such a strong demonstration of support and for the willingness to further develop our defence cooperation, especially with an emphasis on maritime and long-range capabilities."

In addition, the need to create an effective model for the confiscation of Russian assets, the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland and the European Political Community Summit in the UK were discussed.

Background:

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will announce the largest-ever military aid package to Ukraine during a visit to Poland on Tuesday.

After that, Sunak will go to Germany, where he will meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

