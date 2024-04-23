UK announces largest ever military aid package for Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will announce the largest-ever military aid package to Ukraine during a visit to Poland on Tuesday. It includes boats, long-range Storm Shadow missiles, ammunition and armoured vehicles.

Source: UK Government website

Details: Sunak will arrive in Poland on Tuesday and announce a massive increase in military support for Ukraine, including £500 million in additional military funding and the largest-ever delivery of vital equipment in the UK’s history.

He will meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and the leaders will hold talks on European security and support for Ukraine with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Warsaw. Sunak will then travel to Germany to meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

Quote: "Ukraine is facing an existential threat as Russia continues its barbaric invasion, risking the security and stability of all of Europe.

The £500 million additional funding announced today - which takes us to £3 billion in UK military aid for Ukraine this financial year - will be used to rapidly deliver urgently-needed ammunition, air defence, drones and engineering support."

More details: The largest-ever package of equipment from the UK includes:

60 boats, including raid and dive boats, as well as naval guns;

More than 1,600 strike and air defence missiles, as well as additional long-range Storm Shadow missiles;

More than 400 vehicles, including 160 Husky protected mobility vehicles, 162 armoured vehicles and 78 all-terrain vehicles;

About 4 million rounds of ammunition for small arms.

Quote from Sunak: "Defending Ukraine against Russia’s brutal ambitions is vital for our security and for all of Europe. If Putin is allowed to succeed in this war of aggression, he will not stop at the Polish border."

Quote from UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps: "This record package of military aid will give President Zelenskyy and his brave nation more of the kit they need to kick Putin out and restore peace and stability in Europe.

The UK was the first to provide NLAW missiles, the first to give modern tanks and the first to send long-range missiles.

Now, we are going even further. We will never let the world forget the existential battle Ukraine is fighting, and with our enduring support, they will win."

