Lithuania calls Minsk's statement about intercepted "drone attack" fiction

Mariia YemetsThursday, 25 April 2024, 16:19
Drone. Stock photo: Getty images

The Lithuanian Armed Forces have commented on the statement by the head of the KGB of Belarus about the supposedly intercepted drone attack on Minsk that had been allegedly  launched from the territory of Lithuania. They said it was disinformation.

Source: LRT, reported by European Pravda

Details: Major Gintautas Сiunis, a representative of the Strategic Communications Department of the Lithuanian Armed Forces, said that this was disinformation, and he could not call such statements anything but "nonsense".

Živilė Didžgalvienė, the spokesperson for the commander of the Lithuanian Armed Forces, called the statements from Minsk false accusations, stressing that Lithuania has not carried out or planned hostile actions against other countries.

Vilmantas Vitkauskas, head of the Lithuanian National Crisis Management Centre, noted that Belarusian officials' statements about alleged groups in Lithuania and Poland seeking to harm Belarus are nothing new.

"We have been hearing such narratives for a long time now, and they have become especially active in the Baltic states during NATO defence exercises, and Lukashenko was saying similar things in early March. Such statements by the Belarusian KGB should be seen as a continuous hostile provocation and information attack against Lithuania, which has nothing to do with reality," Vitkauskas said.

He suggested that this story was invented purely for the domestic audience amid the All-Belarusian People's Assembly. 

Background: Ivan Tertel, the chief of Belarus' State Security Service, revealed an attack on Minsk that was supposedly prevented by "sharp Chekist measures" carried out by drones from Lithuania, but refused to provide details.

