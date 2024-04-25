All Sections
Belarusian official claims they prevented Lithuanian UAV attack on Minsk

Mariia Yemets, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 25 April 2024, 16:04
Belarusian official claims they prevented Lithuanian UAV attack on Minsk
Photo: Getty images

Ivan Tertel, the chief of Belarus' State Security Service, revealed an attack on Minsk that was supposedly prevented by "sharp Chekist measures" carried out by drones from Lithuania, but refused to provide details.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency TASS, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the chief of Belarusian KGB, his agency "recently conducted a series of sharp Chekist measures that made it possible to prevent strikes by combat drones from Lithuania on objects in Minsk and its suburbs". This was done in collaboration with other security agencies.

Tertel added that as of now they cannot "share detailed information with the public".

The statement provides no further details regarding the "thwarted attack".

Previously: The previous day, Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, asserted that the issue of using nuclear weapons is "his and Putin’s business".

For concerns of national security, Lithuania is considering limiting the number of trips that Belarussian or Russian nationals are allowed to take home.

Subjects: BelarusLithuaniadrones
