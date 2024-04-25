All Sections
11 people injured in Russian missile attack on railway station near Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 25 April 2024, 17:47
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian troops hit an area near a railway station in the settlement of Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast, on the afternoon of 25 April. At least 11 people were injured in the attack. 

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Quote: "The invaders struck Balakliia, Izium district. They hit an area near the train station."

Details: Syniehubov reported that three women and two men were initially reported as injured in the attack. Later, the number of casualties rose to seven.

He also said the details of the attack were being established and all emergency services were working at the scene.

More on this topic: Balakliia railway station attack: commuter train was 15 metres from strike's epicentre

Update: Syniehubov later said that the Russians hit the railway station with a missile. The injured people were in the carriages of a Kharkiv-Izium commuter train.

Three women aged 37, 47 and 60 and four men aged 39, 49, 49 and 62 sustained blast injuries of varying degrees of severity. All of them were taken to hospital.

An update from the Ministry of Internal Affairs said that the number of people injured in the attack had risen to eight, and all of them are now in hospital.

Update at 19:24: The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the number of people injured in the attack on Balakliia had risen to 10.

Update: The Kharkiv Prosecutor’s Office reported that the number of injured people  has risen to 11.

Background: Russian forces bombarded the village of Novoosynove in Kupiansk district, injuring two women.

Support UP or become our patron!

