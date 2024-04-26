Russians do not reduce intensity of their attacks, with total of 114 combat clashes during one day − General Staff

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

The Russians are pressing on all fronts; they have launched four missile strikes and 75 airstrikes, fired from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas 66 times, with a total of 114 combat clashes taking place at the front over the past day.

Quote from the General Staff: "During the past day, the settlements of Sumy; Udy, Lyptsi, Male Vesele, Pletenivka, Okhrimivka, Vodiane and Borova (Kharkiv Oblast); Mykolaivka, Chasiv Yar, Spirne, Dyliivka, Vyimka, Kalynove, Semenivka, Karlivka, Novohrodivka, Yevhenivka, Berdychi, Oleksandropil, Arkhanhelske, Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast); Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); Kachkarivka and Ivanivka (Kherson Oblast) were hit by airstrikes.

Details: More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts were under artillery fire.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten attacks near Kyslivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions 20 times near Druzheliubivka (Kharkiv Oblast); Makiivka and Serebrianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast); Torske, Terny and Zarichne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops repelled 26 attacks near Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); Verkhnokamianske, Novyi, Mykolaivka, Vyimka, Spirne, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 30 attacks in the vicinity of Ocheretyne, Umanske, Nevelske, Keramik, Berdychi and Netailove settlements (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka and Vodiane (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences 19 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders two times near Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, the Russians persist in their intention to drive Ukrainian troops from their footholds on the Dnipro River's left (east) bank. During the past day, they have carried out three unsuccessful attacks.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force hit two command posts, eight areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated and three anti-aircraft missile systems of the Russians.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one command post and one cluster of Russian military personnel.

