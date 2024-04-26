All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


White House shares what kind of weapons Ukraine needs most now

Iryna KutielievaFriday, 26 April 2024, 08:20
White House shares what kind of weapons Ukraine needs most now
The White House. Photo: Getty Images

The White House has stated that air defence equipment is currently a priority for Ukraine.

Source: John Kirby, US National Security Communications Advisor, during a briefing, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The White House representative was asked whether the US is considering the possibility of sending another Patriot battery to Ukraine, to which he replied: "When we send additional items, and we can speak to it, we’ll certainly let you know."

Advertisement:

Kirby noted that the recently announced package of military aid to Ukraine contains critical equipment.

Quote: "But clearly, air defence is going to remain something that’s a high priority for – for the Ukrainians.  And as we can contribute to that air defence across a range of different capabilities – long, medium, and short-range – we’ll do that," he added.

Background:

Read more: The Uncertain States of America. What challenges to backing Ukraine are not addressed by aid bill adopted by Congress?

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

Russians may transfer their airborne divisions to east – ISW

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: