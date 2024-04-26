White House shares what kind of weapons Ukraine needs most now
The White House has stated that air defence equipment is currently a priority for Ukraine.
Source: John Kirby, US National Security Communications Advisor, during a briefing, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The White House representative was asked whether the US is considering the possibility of sending another Patriot battery to Ukraine, to which he replied: "When we send additional items, and we can speak to it, we’ll certainly let you know."
Kirby noted that the recently announced package of military aid to Ukraine contains critical equipment.
Quote: "But clearly, air defence is going to remain something that’s a high priority for – for the Ukrainians. And as we can contribute to that air defence across a range of different capabilities – long, medium, and short-range – we’ll do that," he added.
Background:
- As reported on 24 April, US President Joe Biden signed legislation enacted by Congress that provides for about US$61 billion in additional military and economic aid to Ukraine, as well as help for other US allies.
- Immediately after that, the US announced a package of military aid to Ukraine worth US$1 billion.
- Earlier, Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor to the US President, confirmed that Ukraine had received ATACMS long-range missiles and that the deliveries would continue in the future.
