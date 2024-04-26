All Sections
Russian forces kill 5 civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours

Iryna BalachukFriday, 26 April 2024, 10:20
Aftermath of Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

Five people have been killed and eight more injured in Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Filashkin: "Pokrovsk district. Three people have been injured in [the town of] Krasnohorivka. One civilian has been killed in [the village of] Ocheretyne. One person has been killed in [the settlement of] Kurakhivka, and one has been injured in [the village of] Hirnyk; eight private houses have been damaged in [the village of] Hostre, [all settlements in] Kurakhove hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories]. Three people were killed and four wounded in [the village of] Udachne, and local authorities building, a cultural institution, a coffee shop, and over 20 private houses have been damaged."

Details: In addition, the official reported that the Russians had targeted the Kramatorsk district: two houses were damaged in the village of Yampil in Lyman hromada, and the Russians dropped a KAB-250 guided aerial bomb on the town of Kostiantynivka, but it did not explode and was defused by bomb disposal experts.

The Russians damaged eight private houses, a multi-storey building and three industrial buildings in Chasiv Yar hromada in the Bakhmut district.

Russian troops also damaged a house in the village of Serebrianka in Siversk hromada.

"The Russians attacked the settlements of Donetsk Oblast 10 times over the past 24 hours. A total of 106 people, including 12 children, have been evacuated from the frontline [settlements]," summed up Filashkin.

