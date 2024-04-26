All Sections
Estonia, in coordination with Denmark, delivers 2 patrol boats to Ukraine

Ivanna KostinaFriday, 26 April 2024, 12:27
Photo: MoD Estonia's Twitter page

The Ministry of Defence of Estonia has announced the delivery of two patrol boats to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Estonian Defence Ministry on Twitter (X) 

The delivery of boats occurred in coordination with Denmark.

"Estonia has delivered two patrol boats to Ukraine in coordination with ally Denmark. Such aid helps Ukraine secure vital sea lines and defend its waters to stop Russian aggression," the message reads.

Background:

  • Earlier, Estonia outlined a three-year strategy for Western countries to help Ukraine win the war against Russia.
  • Estonia has promised to provide Ukraine with aid in the amount of 0.25% of its GDP over the course of four years.
  • Estonia will provide Ukraine with a total of €1.2 billion in aid before 2027.

Support UP or become our patron!

