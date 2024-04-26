Estonian MP to cycle from Tallinn to Kyiv to raise money for Ukraine's Armed Forces
Kristo Enn Vaga, an Estonian MP and member of the Riigikogu's state defence commission and the Ukraine-Estonia parliamentary group, started cycling from Tallinn to Kyiv on Friday morning to raise funds for the Ukrainian Defence Forces.
Source: Postimees, as reported by European Pravda
Details: A group led by the MP set off at 08:00 from Vabaduse (Freedom) Square in the Estonian capital.
Donations are being collected in partnership with the North Atlantic Fella Organisation (NAFO) to purchase 4x4 vehicles and FPV drones for Ukrainian soldiers.
The cyclists aim to raise €18,000 for two pickup trucks fitted out with night vision cameras, mud tyres and built-in electronic warfare gadgets, and €14,000 for 35 FPV drones.
Tallinn and Kyiv are about 1,700 km apart. The bike ride will take around a week.
Vaga is the 2023 Baltic Amateur Champion in group races.
Last summer, the mayor of a Norwegian city cycled to Ukraine and raised UAH 540,000 (approx. US$13,600) for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Luxembourg journalist Michel Merten cycled 2,725 km to raise money for Ukraine.
