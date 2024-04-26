All Sections
Estonian MP to cycle from Tallinn to Kyiv to raise money for Ukraine's Armed Forces

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 26 April 2024, 11:55
Estonian MP to cycle from Tallinn to Kyiv to raise money for Ukraine's Armed Forces
Photo: Postimees

Kristo Enn Vaga, an Estonian MP and member of the Riigikogu's state defence commission and the Ukraine-Estonia parliamentary group, started cycling from Tallinn to Kyiv on Friday morning to raise funds for the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Source: Postimees, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A group led by the MP set off at 08:00 from Vabaduse (Freedom) Square in the Estonian capital.

Фото: Postimees

Donations are being collected in partnership with the North Atlantic Fella Organisation (NAFO) to purchase 4x4 vehicles and FPV drones for Ukrainian soldiers.

 
Фото: Postimees

The cyclists aim to raise €18,000 for two pickup trucks fitted out with night vision cameras, mud tyres and built-in electronic warfare gadgets, and €14,000 for 35 FPV drones.

Tallinn and Kyiv are about 1,700 km apart. The bike ride will take around a week.

Vaga is the 2023 Baltic Amateur Champion in group races.

Last summer, the mayor of a Norwegian city cycled to Ukraine and raised UAH 540,000 (approx. US$13,600) for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Luxembourg journalist Michel Merten cycled 2,725 km to raise money for Ukraine.

Subjects: EstoniaUkraineArmed Forces
