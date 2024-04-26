All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service called Belarusian threats to Kyiv hospitals a psyop

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 26 April 2024, 19:20
Ukrainian Security Service. Stock photo

The Ukrainian Security Service urged people to interpret Belarusian officials' remarks about the imaginary terrorists in Kyiv hospitals as a manifestation of information and psychological special operations.

Source: comment of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Quote: "The SSU urges the public to interpret any statements by Belarusian officials regarding the alleged terrorists in Ukrainian hospitals as evidence of information and psychological special operations that benefit the Russian Federation.

At the same time, our country is fighting the enemy in the full-scale war for going on three years, and all residents realise the need to follow security protocols.

As a result, both security services and municipal authorities respond to each potential threat in accordance with the established protocols of action. Currently, all required precautions are being taken to mitigate the destructive consequences of even a potential threat."

Details: The SSU stated that Belarusian authorities should not scare Ukrainians with false claims, but rather consider "how not to end up on trial in The Hague next to the Kremlin dictator [Putin]."

Background:

  • On Friday 26 April, the Kyiv City State Administration reported that it is urgently evacuating two Kyiv hospitals, one of them being a children’s hospital on Bohatyrska Street, due to the information about a possible Russian strike on these hospitals. This decision was made in Kyiv following a statement by the head of the Belarusian KGB.

  • In particular, the head of the Belarusian KGB, Ivan Tertel, said on stage that "terrorists are hiding" in Kyiv hospitals, on 30 and 32 Bohatyrska St.

