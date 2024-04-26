Less than 2 months in office: Zelenskyy transfers commander of support forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces to other position

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has reassigned Oleksandr Yakovets from the position of commander of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and to the position of the head of the Administration of the State Transport Special Service of Ukraine.

Source: decrees on the website of the President of Ukraine

Details: At the same time, Zelenskyy fired Bohdan Bondar from the post of head of the Administration of the State Transport Special Service of Ukraine. Bondar had been in office since March 2022.

The State Transport Special Service of Ukraine is a military formation within the system of Ukraine’s Defence Ministry. It facilitates the operation of transport in peaceful times and during war.

Background:

On 4 March Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, appointed Oleksandr Yakovets as the new commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Support Forces.

