Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 16 April 2024, 16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
Photo: Operational Command Pivden (South)

Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov was appointed as commander of the troops of the Operational Command Pivden (South).

Source: Operational Command Pivden on Facebook

Details: Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, introduced the newly appointed commander to the members of the Operational Command Pivden.

Pavliuk hailed Shapovalov's predecessor, Major General Andrii Kovalchuk, praised the achievements of the personnel of the Operational Command Pivden, and congratulated him on his appointment as head of a military academy in Odesa.

For reference: Hennadii Shapovalov was born in Kirovohrad Oblast in 1978. He graduated with honours from the Institute of Tank Forces at Kharkiv State Polytechnic University in 2000, and from the Command and Staff Institute for the Use of Troops (Forces) of Ukraine's National University of Defense in 2012.

Shapovalov progressed through his military career from commander of a tank company to commander of the Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk, and was promoted to brigadier general in March 2022.

Background: On 12 April, Major General Andrii Kovalchuk, Commander of Operational Command Pivden (South), announced his resignation and his plan to transition to training military personnel.

