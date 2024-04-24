Record number of desertion cases registered in Russia – UK Defence Intelligence

Defence Intelligence of the United Kingdom has analysed reports of a record number of desertion cases being considered by military courts in Russia, as well as a record number of requests from Russians for asylum in foreign countries.

The intelligence refers to data from Mediazona, a Russian independent media outlet, according to which, this March, Russian military courts convicted a record number of Armed Forces personnel of desertion – 64 people.

The total number of cases since the "partial" mobilisation in September 2022 stands at 7,400, with the highest number of cases in Moscow Oblast – 496.

"Many of the soldiers who have been tracked down and appear in military court are given suspended sentences, returned to their units and to the frontlines," the review states.

At the same time, the intelligence notes that the number of asylum requests from Russian citizens who are evading military service has reached a record level in Western countries.

Russian soldiers, including those forcibly conscripted during the "partial" mobilisation in September 2022, are obliged to remain in military service indefinitely with little prospect of release, the report states.

