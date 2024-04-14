All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Ministry says men "partially fit" for military service must undergo repeat medical exams from mid-May

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 14 April 2024, 18:29
Ukraine's Defence Ministry says men partially fit for military service must undergo repeat medical exams from mid-May
Men previously deemed "partially fit" for military service will have to undergo a repeat medical examination from mid-May onwards.

Source: Ivan Havryliuk, Deputy Defence Minister of Ukraine, during a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities on 12 April

Quote from Havryliuk: "Amendments to Order 402 (Order of the Ministry of Defence On Military Medical Examinations in the Armed Forces of Ukraine – ed.) are currently being decided upon.

We will start reviewing whether people previously deemed partially fit for service are in fact fit for service from mid-May."

Details: Havryliuk also said that the Defence Ministry has "rebooted" the Oberih [Lucky Charm] online system that stores individuals’ data at various points of the mobilisation campaign in digital form.

The Oberih system is integrated with the State Tax Service, the Ministry of Justice, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Education, the State Migration Service, and the Court Administration.

The Defence Ministry has made 23 million requests to update the data stored in the system. As of today, information regarding men of conscription age across all 24 regions of Ukraine who could be mobilised is available digitally.

Havryliuk said that 10 new military recruitment centres have been opened in five of Ukraine’s oblasts since 11 February 2024: one each in Lviv, Poltava and Zaporizhzhia, two in Kharkiv, and six in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

"Another 22 [recruitment] centres will be opened across Ukraine by the end of July. As of today, the recently opened centres have received over 1,000 appeals, and more than 200 people have already been hired. We expect that these recruiting centres will enable us to increase the number of contracts we sign to 4,000-5,000 contracts a month," Havryliuk added.

Background:

  • On 3 April 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed into action the law under which the status of being "partially fit" for military service will be removed.
  • The law will come into effect on 4 May 2024 and stipulates that men who had been previously declared partially fit for military service will have to undergo a repeat medical examination within nine months of the law coming into effect, by 4 February 2025.
  • Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence said that after the law comes into effect, the government will adopt new legislation stipulating which health conditions would qualify someone as fit for or exempt from military service within three months.

