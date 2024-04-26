Air defence, artillery, long-range weapons: Zelenskyy lists Ukraine's needs at Ramstein meeting

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, has said that long-range armament, air defence systems and artillery are priority among the aid Ukraine needs from its allies.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Zelenskyy’s address at a meeting of the Contact Group for Ukraine’s Defence (Ramstein format) on the second anniversary of the meeting, broadcasted on Twitter (X) of the Pentagon

Details: Zelenskyy noted that the way events will unfold in the combat zone depends on how fast Ukraine and its allies act, and whether their agreements are fully implemented.

"Although in half a year while we were waiting for a decision on the American support, the Russian army managed to seize the initiative on the battlefield, we can still not only stabilise the front but also move forward, achieving our Ukrainian goals in the war," Zelenskyy stated.

He called long-range weapons a top priority as "no part of the occupied territory of Ukraine should remain safe for the occupiers". Zelenskyy thanked Ukraine’s allies for adopting decisions on the missiles that have been "working hard on the frontline": Storm Shadows, SCALPs and ATACMS.

Zelenskyy listed air defence as the second priority.

"This year Russian jets have used more than 9,000 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine. We need the ability to shoot down their combat aircraft so that they do not approach our positions and borders. It is possible. It is just as possible as giving protection to the cities of Ukraine from Russian rockets. We urgently need Patriot systems and the missiles for them," Zelenskyy stressed, adding that Ukraine needs at least seven such systems.

"You have these systems, and they truly can change the situation for the better. As well as accelerating the transition to the F-16s," Zelenskyy stated.

Zelenskyy called artillery and ammunition the third priority, stressing that the ratio of Ukrainian and Russian forces in artillery is 1:10, and such a situation inspires Russia to plan a counteroffensive.

The fourth priority is the production of weapons both in partner states and within joint projects.

"Now in Ukraine we have the potential for the production of drones, in particular [those] which significantly exceeds our financial capabilities. Same with electronic warfare systems…We need to fill our defence capacities with real orders," Zelenskyy noted.

Background:

Reportedly, Spain refused to provide a Patriot system for Ukraine, but will provide some missiles.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece, ruled out the possibility of supplying air defence for Ukraine.

In addition, on 13 April, Germany announced the urgent delivery of one Patriot system to Ukraine.

The German government is pressuring the United States to provide Ukraine with at least one more Patriot system to strengthen the country's air defence, and Berlin will continue to put pressure on European allies.

