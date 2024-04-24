All Sections
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 24 April 2024, 17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Stock photo: Ukraine’s Air Force

On 24 April, the Russians launched a missile strike on the suburbs in Sumy, Ukraine's northeast. Meanwhile, a unit of Ukraine’s air defence intercepted a Russian missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. 

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook; Air Command Skhid (East)

Details: Sumy Oblast Military Administration says all emergency services are at the scene of the attack. The consequences of the Russian strike are being determined.

Meanwhile the Air Force reported that a unit of Air Command Skhid destroyed a Kh-69 air-launched missile in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at 17:00. (The Air Force also informed Ukrainska Pravda that the exact type of missile can be determined once the wreckage has been examined – ed.)

Previously: At 16:50 the Air Force warned that an aerial target was heading towards Dnipro.

Subjects: warair defenceSumy OblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast
