Russians seize two villages near Avdiivka – DeepState

The Russian occupying forces moving forward from Avdiivka have captured the villages of Soloviove and Semenivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: analytical project DeepState on Telegram

Quote: "Videos filmed today, as well as our friends, report that the enemy has captured two villages at once. There was no certainty concerning Soloviove yesterday, but today a video showing the Russians putting up their flag in the north-western part of the village emerged [online]…

Semenivka has been a real grey zone for some time but our troops did not let the Russians conduct rotations, so entering the village was a one-way ticket."

Details: Analysts noted that the situation in this district keeps getting worse.

Background: Russian forces seized Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast. The battle for the village had gone on for a year and a half.

