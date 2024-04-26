All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians seize two villages near Avdiivka – DeepState

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 26 April 2024, 22:12
Russians seize two villages near Avdiivka – DeepState
Soloviove and Semenivka, marked in red. Screenshot: DeepState Map

The Russian occupying forces moving forward from Avdiivka have captured the villages of Soloviove and Semenivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: analytical project DeepState on Telegram

Quote: "Videos filmed today, as well as our friends, report that the enemy has captured two villages at once. There was no certainty concerning Soloviove yesterday, but today a video showing the Russians putting up their flag in the north-western part of the village emerged [online]…

Advertisement:

Semenivka has been a real grey zone for some time but our troops did not let the Russians conduct rotations, so entering the village was a one-way ticket."

Details: Analysts noted that the situation in this district keeps getting worse.

Background: Russian forces seized Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast. The battle for the village had gone on for a year and a half.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: AvdiivkaDonetsk Oblast
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

All News
Avdiivka
Nearly 80 combat clashes across war zone over past 24 hours, Russian forces launch over 20 attacks on Avdiivka front – Ukraine's General Staff
Despite heavy losses, Russia capable of seizing towns near Avdiivka – UK Defence Intelligence
Ukraine lost Avdiivka because of aid delay – US National Security Advisor
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: