Nearly 80 combat clashes across war zone over past 24 hours, Russian forces launch over 20 attacks on Avdiivka front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian troops have repelled over 20 Russian attacks on the Avdiivka front over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 26 April

Details: The General Staff reported 79 combat engagements over the past 24 hours. "The enemy launched a total of 1 missile strike and 67 airstrikes, bombarded the positions of our troops and populated areas 54 times with multiple launch rocket systems," the statement said.

Ukrainian troops repelled seven attacks on the Kupiansk front, nine on the Lyman front, and eight on the Bakhmut front. The Russians launched airstrikes near the town of Chasiv Yar (Donetsk Oblast).

The largest number of attacks – 23 – occurred on the Avdiivka front. The Russians attempted to break through Ukrainian defences 12 times on the Novopavlivka front. Three attacks were repelled on the Orikhiv front.

"The enemy has persisted in their intention to push our units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River on the Kherson front. The enemy, supported by aircraft, mounted three unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops near Krynky, Kherson Oblast, over the past 24 hours," the report said.

