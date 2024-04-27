All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Series of explosions ring out in Kharkiv, damaging medical facility and injuring one patient – photos

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 27 April 2024, 00:38
Series of explosions ring out in Kharkiv, damaging medical facility and injuring one patient – photos
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kharkiv. photo: National Police of Ukraine

Explosions rang out in Kharkiv on the night of 26-27 April. There was a strike near a medical facility, and windows there were shattered. One woman was injured. 

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram; Air Force of Ukraine

Quote: "Kharkiv is under attack! The enemy is bombarding the city. There have already been several explosions."

Advertisement:

Details: Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russian tactical aircraft had been active in the country's east and south.

Update: Syniehubov said that the Russians had attacked the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv. Civilian non-residential infrastructure took damage. 

Terekhov wrote that the strike occurred near the medical facility. The windows of the medical facility were smashed. There were no casualties at the moment. 

Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster, reported that the Russians had attacked a psychiatric hospital in Kharkiv.

Наслідки російської атаки на Харків, фото: Нацполіція
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kharkiv.
Photo: National police of Ukraine

Later it became known that a patient of the hospital, 54, sustained shrapnel wounds. The attack damaged a building of the medical institution, which was not in operation, a canteen and a building where 60 patients and 5 members of the hospital staff were staying at the time of the strike. The patients were moved from the damaged premises to other buildings. 

Наслідки російської атаки на Харків, фото: Нацполіція
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kharkiv.
Photo: National police of Ukraine

The Russians hit the territory of the hospital. Rescuers, police and emergency medical workers arrived at the scene.

Наслідки російської атаки на Харків, фото: Нацполіція
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kharkiv.
Photo: National police of Ukraine

According to early reports from bomb disposal experts, the Russians bombarded the medical facility from a modified S-300 anti-aircraft missile system. Huge craters were formed at the scenes of the strikes.

Investigators opened criminal cases under Part 1 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkivexplosion
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

All News
Kharkiv
Two Kharkiv repairmen helped Russians attack Ukrainian "Shahed hunters"
24.02: The invasion reconstructed. Episode 5 – "Chernihiv and Kharkiv on day one of the Russian invasion"
Number of casualties in Russian nighttime attack on Kharkiv rises – photo
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: