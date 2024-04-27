Series of explosions ring out in Kharkiv, damaging medical facility and injuring one patient – photos

Explosions rang out in Kharkiv on the night of 26-27 April. There was a strike near a medical facility, and windows there were shattered. One woman was injured.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram; Air Force of Ukraine

Quote: "Kharkiv is under attack! The enemy is bombarding the city. There have already been several explosions."

Details: Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russian tactical aircraft had been active in the country's east and south.

Update: Syniehubov said that the Russians had attacked the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv. Civilian non-residential infrastructure took damage.

Terekhov wrote that the strike occurred near the medical facility. The windows of the medical facility were smashed. There were no casualties at the moment.

Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster, reported that the Russians had attacked a psychiatric hospital in Kharkiv.

Aftermath of Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: National police of Ukraine

Later it became known that a patient of the hospital, 54, sustained shrapnel wounds. The attack damaged a building of the medical institution, which was not in operation, a canteen and a building where 60 patients and 5 members of the hospital staff were staying at the time of the strike. The patients were moved from the damaged premises to other buildings.

Aftermath of Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: National police of Ukraine

The Russians hit the territory of the hospital. Rescuers, police and emergency medical workers arrived at the scene.

Aftermath of Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: National police of Ukraine

According to early reports from bomb disposal experts, the Russians bombarded the medical facility from a modified S-300 anti-aircraft missile system. Huge craters were formed at the scenes of the strikes.

Investigators opened criminal cases under Part 1 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

