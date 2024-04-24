Number of casualties in Russian nighttime attack on Kharkiv rises – photo

The aftermath of a Russian strike on the city of Kharkiv. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The number of people injured in the Russian attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city of Kharkiv on the night of 23-24 April has increased to six. The Russians also struck Kharkiv Oblast overnight.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: Syniehubov reported that three men aged 33, 45 and 53 and three women aged 24, 45 and 54 had been injured.

Quote: "Kharkiv, Shevchenkivskyi district, at 00:57 on 24 April. The S-300 [missiles] hit the ground, damaging the glazing and exterior of three apartment buildings, two office buildings, three non-residential buildings, and a gas main. A total of 568 windows and 33 cars have been damaged."

Amended: Syniehubov's morning report said that Russia had used guided aerial bombs in the attack. However, as of 09:57, the report has been revised to indicate that the strike had been carried out with S-300 missiles.

Details: Early reports from the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office indicate that the Russians attacked Kharkiv with two S-300 missiles from the territory of Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation.

In addition, Syniehubov noted that the Russians had struck the village of Zolochiv in Bohodukhiv district with two missiles at 01:05 on 24 April. The attack partially destroyed the building formerly occupied by Zolochiv’s local authority and 10 houses, including 2 apartment buildings and a bank.

