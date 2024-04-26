Two Kharkiv repairmen helped Russians attack Ukrainian "Shahed hunters"

Two repairmen who had been helping the Russians to attack the positions of mobile anti-drone groups in the city of Kharkiv have been detained.

Source: Prosecutor General's Office; Security Service of Ukraine

Details: The investigation found that the two Kharkiv repairmen had been providing the Russians with information they needed to conduct air attacks on the city since February 2024.

The suspects travelled separately around Kharkiv and nearby settlements, covertly gathering information about the positions of the Ukrainian army and equipment. They also looked for mobile fire groups that destroy Russian drones.

After collecting the necessary information, one of the suspects would transmit it over the phone to an acquaintance of his who left for temporarily occupied Donetsk in 2014 and serves in the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) army. The acquaintance would then pass the up-to-date coordinates to the Russian secret services to be used in launching missile attacks and drone strikes.

Law enforcement officers exposed the men at their homes in Kharkiv. During searches, mobile phones containing evidence of illegal activity were seized.

The suspects were served with notices of suspicion under the procedural guidance of the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office. One of them has been charged with state treason committed under martial law, while the other has been charged with disseminating information on the movement and location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under martial law.

The court granted the prosecution's request for both suspects to be remanded in custody without the option of bail.

