Ukraine's Defence Intelligence destroys Russian latest radar system worth over US$5 million – video

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 27 April 2024, 10:44
The Podlyot system. Photo: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Soldiers of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) have successfully hit the Russian 48Y6 K-1 Podlyot radar system.

Source: DIU

Details: The radar system was successfully hit by a DIU group together with the servicemen of the 15th Separate Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade Black Forest.

The antenna feed piece and the petrol station that powered the system were successfully struck.

The reconnaissance unit noted that the Russians used this system to detect and transmit target coordinates to Russian S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems.

For reference: The Podlyot radar system is a new Russian development, which began to be supplied to Russian forces in 2015.

The cost of this system is over 700 million roubles, or over US$5 million.

