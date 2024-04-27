One of Russia's missiles fell 15 km from our border – Polish PM

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that in the small hours of Saturday, one of the missiles launched by Russia at Ukraine fell just 15 km away from the Polish border.

Source: European Pravda, citing Tusk on Twitter (Х)

"Dozens of bombs and missiles fell" on the Lviv Oblast tonight. "One of them – 15 km from our border," Tusk noted.

Advertisement:

Na okręg lwowski spadły dziś dziesiątki bomb i rakiet. Jedna z nich 15 km od naszej granicy. Morawiecki w tym czasie ustala w Budapeszcie wspólną antyeuropejską strategię z proputinowskimi politykami skrajnej prawicy. Głupota? Zdrada? Czy jedno i drugie? — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) April 27, 2024

He then criticised his predecessor, Mateusz Morawiecki, the leading politician of the Law and Justice opposition party.

"At this time, Morawiecki is crafting a joint anti-European strategy with pro-Putin far-right politicians in Budapest. Foolishness? Betrayal? Both?", Tusk wondered.

The Polish prime minister apparently referred to the CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) in Budapest, a conference of national conservative circles, where former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and the head of the Polish President's Office, Marcin Mastalerek, were present.

The government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán hopes that the European elections will bring victory to forces critical of aid to Ukraine and immigration.

Background:

The Hungarian government also counts on Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential elections, as his intention to resolve the war in Ukraine causes concern.

On the night of 26-27 April, Poland scrambled its fighter aircraft twice because of Russia's attack on Ukraine’s west.

Support UP or become our patron!