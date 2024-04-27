All Sections
One of Russia's missiles fell 15 km from our border – Polish PM

Khrystyna Bondarieva Saturday, 27 April 2024, 13:48
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Photo: Getty Images

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that in the small hours of Saturday, one of the missiles launched by Russia at Ukraine fell just 15 km away from the Polish border.

Source: European Pravda, citing Tusk on Twitter (Х)

"Dozens of bombs and missiles fell" on the Lviv Oblast tonight. "One of them – 15 km from our border," Tusk noted.

He then criticised his predecessor, Mateusz Morawiecki, the leading politician of the Law and Justice opposition party. 

"At this time, Morawiecki is crafting a joint anti-European strategy with pro-Putin far-right politicians in Budapest. Foolishness? Betrayal? Both?", Tusk wondered.

The Polish prime minister apparently referred to the CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) in Budapest, a conference of national conservative circles, where former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and the head of the Polish President's Office, Marcin Mastalerek, were present.

The government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán hopes that the European elections will bring victory to forces critical of aid to Ukraine and immigration.

Background:

  • The Hungarian government also counts on Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential elections, as his intention to resolve the war in Ukraine causes concern.
  • On the night of 26-27 April, Poland scrambled its fighter aircraft twice because of Russia's attack on Ukraine’s west. 

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

