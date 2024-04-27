All Sections
Polish aircraft scrambled twice at night

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 27 April 2024, 03:22
Polish aircraft scrambled twice at night
Photo: Polish Armed Forces

On the night of 26-27 April, Poland scrambled its fighter aircraft twice because of Russia's attack on Ukraine’s west. 

Source: Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on X

Quote: "Be advised that Polish aircraft are flying in Polish airspace, which may lead to increased noise levels, especially in the southeastern part of the country.

Intense activity of the Russians has been observed this evening, related to the launch of missile strikes on facilities located on the territory of Ukraine."

Updated: After Russian strategic bombers took off and launched missiles, Poland scrambled both its own and allied aircraft for the second time.

Background:

  • On 26 April, an air-raid warning was issued in all Ukrainian oblasts. There was a threat of Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles launches. Explosions were heard in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

Subjects: Polandmissile strike
