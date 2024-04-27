All Sections
Russia's Slavyansk oil refinery shut down after attacks by Ukraine's Security Service drones

Economichna PravdaSaturday, 27 April 2024, 15:15
Russia's Slavyansk oil refinery shut down after attacks by Ukraine's Security Service drones
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Slavyansk refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, which was attacked by Ukrainian drones on 27 April, has been forced to suspend some operations.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS

Details: "The plant's operations have been partially suspended. Exactly 10 UAVs flew directly into the territory of the refinery, causing a severe fire. There may be some undetected damage," said Eduard Trudnev, the security director of the company that operates the Slavyansk refinery, as quoted by TASS.

It is not reported which operations have been suspended or whether the plant is operating at all.

Background: On the night of 26-27 April, Security Service of Ukraine, along with other units of the Defence Forces, attacked the Kushchevskaya military airfield and the Ilsky and Slavyansk oil refineries in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

